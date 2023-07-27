QC Botanical Center to open new Trending Garden exhibit

QC Botanical Center announces new Trending Garden
QC Botanical Center announces new Trending Garden(QC Botanical Center)
By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Botanical Center will begin construction on the new Trending Garden in August.

According to the press release, a dedication is planned for September and is sponsored by the Davenport Jaycee Foundation and Jaycees of the Quad Cities.

The QC Botanical Center says the garden is designed to inspire creativity in home gardeners, focusing on what can be done within a fixed space. Some of the garden’s features include new plant varieties, colors, layouts, pot designs, and garden accents.

The botanical center says the gift was given in memory of Mike Kerckhove and Chuck Stark, who were former presidents of the Davenport Jaycee and former members of the Davenport Jaycee Foundation Board. Kerckhove was a well-recognized Rock Island County master gardener. Stark was a member of the US Marine Corps who dedicated his life to service in the community.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Island heavy police presence and crime scene tape.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rock Island shooting
Nerdspeak Brewery announces "likely closing."
Bettendorf brewery announces ‘likely closing’
Shortly before 4am on Saturday July 22nd, a car struck a home which resulted in a fire that...
2 killed in car that struck Viola home
Temperature could be close to 100° in the Quad Cities.
Storms end this evening, Triple digit heat and an active weather period ahead
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Friends of Longview Park is a new non-profit organization whose goal is to restore Longview Park.
New non-profit organization announces plans to restore Longview Park
The city’s annual downtown music and arts festival that grew out of last year’s Moline 150...
Local Sponsors Pledge $85,000 to Mo. Live! event
A train derailed at the 4th Avenue crossing in Camanche Wednesday.
Train Derailment In Camanche
Arconic Corporation announced Tuesday its shareholders have voted at a special meeting to...
Arconic Corporation shareholders approve acquisition of Apollo funds