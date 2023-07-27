QC Botanical Center to open new Trending Garden exhibit

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Botanical Center will begin construction on the new Trending Garden in August.

According to the press release, a dedication is planned for September and is sponsored by the Davenport Jaycee Foundation and Jaycees of the Quad Cities.

The QC Botanical Center says the garden is designed to inspire creativity in home gardeners, focusing on what can be done within a fixed space. Some of the garden’s features include new plant varieties, colors, layouts, pot designs, and garden accents.

The botanical center says the gift was given in memory of Mike Kerckhove and Chuck Stark, who were former presidents of the Davenport Jaycee and former members of the Davenport Jaycee Foundation Board. Kerckhove was a well-recognized Rock Island County master gardener. Stark was a member of the US Marine Corps who dedicated his life to service in the community.

