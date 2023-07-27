QC communities work to get the lead out.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Turn on the faucet and you expect your water to be safe.

A hidden danger lurks beneath the ground in thousands of Quad-Cities homes.

Lead pipes can poison, and children and expectant mothers are especially vulnerable.

In Rock Island alone, a third of homes may still be serviced with dangerous pipes. Moline has identified 6,000 hazardous pipes in its water system.

Michael Reisner, the director of Augustana College’s Upper Mississippi Center for Sustainable Communities, is leading the effort in Rock Island.

“There’s no safe level of lead, so you really want the lead level in drinking water to be zero or below detection. Any level above that can cause damage to neurological development,” he said. “That’s the big concern with drinking water lines.”

Now, a massive program is underway across the Midwest to replace these dangerous pipes. Some states, including Illinois, require any lead pipe found during a project to be completely replaced.

Illinois communities have until the spring to survey their water systems. And the results will determine how much funding a city might receive to replace pipes.

In Rock Island, the city partnered with Augustana College. Students are visiting neighborhoods, searching for lead pipes one house at a time.

“What they’re doing is they’re going door to door,” said Kimberly Murphy, director, Augustana Center for the Advancement of Community Health and Wellness. “If the homeowner is there, they’ll explain the project, they’ll ask if the homeowner is willing to go down to their basement and verify the material of their service line. If they’re not comfortable doing it or don’t or unsure how to do it, if they’ll let us in their house, we’ll go down and do that for them.”

East Moline and Moline are also collecting inventory … Silvis says it is about 60% done. Galesburg is ahead of the game and should finish its replacement program this year. Because of funding and forgivable loans, there were no costs to homeowners.

But costs depend on where you live. Typically, homeowners are responsible for paying for replacements if the pipe runs to a home. But many communities offer programs to offset the cost.

Either way, it’s not going to be a quick fix.

“You’re not going to fix it all overnight,” he said. “It’s an infrastructure project – it’s going to take years and years to replace those service lines.”

Rock Island says its replacement plan prioritizes disadvantaged neighborhoods and high-risk populations – homes with young children.

There are roughly 9.2 million lead pipes in the United States. In a survey this year, Florida reported nearly 1.16 million pipes. Illinois ranked second with 1.04 million lead pipes, followed by Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Iowa doesn’t have a law requiring drinking water providers to totally replace lead pipes. But Iowa American Water told TV6 it’s their policy to replace lead pipes anytime they’re found.

The city of Rock Island is inventorying its water service lines to determine what homes have lead or galvanized pipes. (City of Rock Island)

How many lead pipes are there in your system?

Lead service lines identified to date in some Illinois Quad-Cities. City governments are still collecting data. Links below are to cities’ sites to report your pipe.

MOLINE: 6,000

EAST MOLINE: 1,000 to 1,500.

SILVIS: 150-200

GALESBURG: 3,000

ROCK ISLAND: 1,100

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.