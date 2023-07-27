Rock Island Arsenal celebrates 70th anniversary of Korean War Armistice

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Today the 70th anniversary ceremony of the Korean War Armistice was held at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery, an agreement that ended the fighting on this date in 1953.

Veterans and other guests gathered today to pay their respects to the veterans who fought and died in Korea.

Rock island Arsenal Garrison Commander Colonel Daniel D. Mitchell, spoke on the history and background of the Korean War.

”The courage and valor of our Korean War veterans turned the tide with a daring amphibious invasion at Incheon that nearly enveloped the Korean, North Korean Army,” Mitchell said. “The war would continue for another three years, with many brutal battles conducted under harsh weather conditions.”

Honoring an end to the Korean War, that happened 70 years ago. People got together on the Rock Island Arsenal to reflect, and remember those who defended our nation. Korean war veteran Ron Sears says, its great having this recognition now, over the war that some people didn’t even know happened.

“When I was, come back from Korea, I was on home, at home for a leave,” Sears said. “I met some my roommates or schoolmates and they said wow, I haven’t seen you for a long time where you been, didn’t even know the Korean War is going.”

“It’s very gratifying that we can be able to do this and able to have support that we’re having now because previously, we didn’t have support.” Sears said.

Seventy years of history behind this war, Rock Island Arsenal Garrison Commander Daniel D. Mitchell tells us what it means to pay tribute to that history and those fallen heroes attached to it.

“It’s an honor for me to be able to recognize them and honor their service and sacrifice,” Mitchell said. “There’s not many of our Korean veterans left and the Quad Cities community has always been very supportive of the military and as it continues to be.”

By the time the Armistice was signed at 10 a.m. on 27 July 1953, more than 33,000 U.S. service members had died in battle with another 3,249 dying of non-battle injuries.

The fighting ended with Korea divided into two states, the Rock Island Arsenal rapidly mobilized to support the Korean War, as it has for every conflict since the Spanish American War one 125 years ago.

