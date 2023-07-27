Train Derailment In Camanche

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - A train derailed at the 4th Avenue crossing in Camanche Wednesday.

Canadian Pacific reported there were no hazardous materials on the transport.

There is damage to the crossing, the City of Camanche officials said. The crossing will be closed until crews are on-site to reset the train and repair the damage.

Those crews have already been dispatched.

According to Canadian Pacific spokesman Andy Cummings, there is no danger to the public. Camanche Public Safety is on-site to monitor the situation.

More information will be provided on their website when available, city officials said.

