Adaptive water ski clinic ‘Access To Waves’ to be held Aug. 19

Adaptive water ski clinic ‘Access To Waves’ to be held Aug. 19
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -In 2005, the Backwater Gamblers began hosting an adaptive water ski clinic called Access to Waves. Individuals with various disabilities are invited to the ski site and with help from skiers to learn to water ski with specially-designed equipment.

Two clinics are held every season and are completely run by volunteer members of the Backwater Gamblers. The next (and final) Access to Waves adaptive ski clinic for 2023 will be held on Aug. 19.

See more about the event here. For more information about Backwater Gamblers, visit the website at https://www.backwatergamblers.com/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nerdspeak Brewery announces "likely closing."
Bettendorf brewery announces ‘likely closing’
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after Burlington girl found
First Alert Day until 9 p.m. for Excessive Heat
FIRST ALERT DAY: Excessive Heat; Severe Storm Potential through Friday night
Shortly before 4am on Saturday July 22nd, a car struck a home which resulted in a fire that...
2 killed in car that struck Viola home

Latest News

Roseville to celebrate 175th anniversary
Roseville to celebrate 175th anniversary
Midwest Technical Institute, Quad Cities
Midwest Technical Institute on QCL July 28
Roseville to celebrate 175th anniversary
Roseville to celebrate 175th anniversary Aug. 5-6
Made Market QC: Summer Edition set for Aug. 4-5 at The Bend
Made Market QC: Summer edition