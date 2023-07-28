Adaptive water ski clinic ‘Access To Waves’ to be held Aug. 19

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -In 2005, the Backwater Gamblers began hosting an adaptive water ski clinic called Access to Waves. Individuals with various disabilities are invited to the ski site and with help from skiers to learn to water ski with specially-designed equipment.

Two clinics are held every season and are completely run by volunteer members of the Backwater Gamblers. The next (and final) Access to Waves adaptive ski clinic for 2023 will be held on Aug. 19.

See more about the event here. For more information about Backwater Gamblers, visit the website at https://www.backwatergamblers.com/

