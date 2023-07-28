Bends & Brews

Bends & Brews
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bends & Brews is a combination of 2 great things, yoga and beer! Sarah Wendland demonstrates and explains what a class with Bends and Brews would look like.

Bends & Brews classes change monthly - check their Facebook page for new locations and events. All levels are welcome. Instructors ask that everyone brings their own mat and the $15 practice fee. Pre-register to save--it’s $10 with advance registration.

The next event (see in the embedded Facebook post below) is at 11 a.m. at Wake Brewing.

