Brady Street Sprints kicks off Bix weekend Thursday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Runners braved the heat Thursday night to compete in the Brady Street Sprints.

Brady Street Sprints is a quarter-mile climb, steeply ascending Brady Street hill.

Time trials took place during the three Bix @ 6 training runs. The top finishers each night won a Running Wild-gift certificate and made it into the final round Thursday.

The winners are:

Women’s Master: Jen Barker

Men’s Masters: Curtis Rosing

Women 30 to 39: Becky Anderson

Men 30 to 39: Brian Doerrfeld

Women’s Open: Maya Williams

Men’s Open: Will Reemstma

High School Girls’ Relay: Assumption

High School Boys’ Relay: Davenport Central

Sponsor Relay: Whitey’s

