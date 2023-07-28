Brady Street Sprints kicks off Bix weekend Thursday night

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Runners braved the heat Thursday night to compete in the Brady Street Sprints.

Brady Street Sprints is a quarter-mile climb, steeply ascending Brady Street hill.

Time trials took place during the three Bix @ 6 training runs. The top finishers each night won a Running Wild-gift certificate and made it into the final round Thursday.

Everything you need to know about the Bix 7

The winners are:

  • Women’s Master: Jen Barker
  • Men’s Masters: Curtis Rosing
  • Women 30 to 39: Becky Anderson
  • Men 30 to 39: Brian Doerrfeld
  • Women’s Open: Maya Williams
  • Men’s Open: Will Reemstma
  • High School Girls’ Relay: Assumption
  • High School Boys’ Relay: Davenport Central
  • Sponsor Relay: Whitey’s

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Island heavy police presence and crime scene tape.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rock Island shooting
Nerdspeak Brewery announces "likely closing."
Bettendorf brewery announces ‘likely closing’
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Shortly before 4am on Saturday July 22nd, a car struck a home which resulted in a fire that...
2 killed in car that struck Viola home
Temperature could be close to 100° in the Quad Cities.
Storms end this evening, Triple digit heat and an active weather period ahead

Latest News

Outside of LoPiez in downtown Davenport.
LoPiez co-owner delivers pizza during Bix
A man from Aledo is honoring the memory of his loved ones through running
Aledo man honoring memory of loved ones while running ultramarathons
Genesis GOPEDS Jr Bix.
Genesis GOPEDS Kids get a head start on Bix with ‘their own version of the Arconic Jr Bix’
The biggest of the mini McClellan Heights dollhouse, built at the event.
Setup for The Heights of the Era music festival