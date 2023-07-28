Brady Street Sprints kicks off Bix weekend Thursday night
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Runners braved the heat Thursday night to compete in the Brady Street Sprints.
Brady Street Sprints is a quarter-mile climb, steeply ascending Brady Street hill.
Time trials took place during the three Bix @ 6 training runs. The top finishers each night won a Running Wild-gift certificate and made it into the final round Thursday.
The winners are:
- Women’s Master: Jen Barker
- Men’s Masters: Curtis Rosing
- Women 30 to 39: Becky Anderson
- Men 30 to 39: Brian Doerrfeld
- Women’s Open: Maya Williams
- Men’s Open: Will Reemstma
- High School Girls’ Relay: Assumption
- High School Boys’ Relay: Davenport Central
- Sponsor Relay: Whitey’s
