Cierra McNamee to be honored with jersey in women’s basketball hall of fame

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -FORMER MOLINE BASKETBALL STAR CIERRA MCNAMEE IS HAVING HER ON-COURT ABILITIES RECOGNIZED FOR THE ENITRE COUNTRY TO SEE. AT ILLINOIS CENTRAL COLLEGE MCNAMEE AVERAGED NEARLY 17 POINTS A GAME, AND SHOT JUST UNDER 60 PERCENT FROM THE FIELD LAST SEASON. FOR HER EFFORTS, HER JERSEY WILL BE HUNG IN THE RING OF HONOR DISPLAY AT THE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME IN KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE. SHE ALSO RECEIVED A CERTIFICATE FROM THE STATE OF ILLINOIS’ 103RD GENERAL ASSEMBLY AND HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES.

“IT’S KIND OF SHOCKING. I DON’T KNOW HOW TO FEEL. I’M KIND OF LIKE, EH, IT’S COOL OR WHATEVER. EVERYONE IS LIKE YOU NEED TO BE MORE EXCITED AND I’M JUST LIKE, NO, IT’S ALRIGHT.”

COMING UP NEXT SCHOOL YEAR, CIERRA WILL PLAY BASKETBALL AT LEWIS UNIVERSITY IN ROMEOVILLE, ILLINOIS. SHE PLANS TO STUDY SPORTS MANAGEMENT.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.