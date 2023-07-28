Court documents: Rock Island woman concealed death of her 10-year-old son

Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman will be arraigned on several charges Friday afternoon after police say she concealed the death of her 10-year-old son in a garbage can in the garage, court records show.

Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with obstructing justice, failure to report the death of a child younger than 13 and concealment of a death.

The charges are all a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison.

Rock Island police started an investigation into a suspicious death about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of 20 ½ Avenue.

Prosecutors say Staples lied to an officer about the whereabouts of her son, identified in the criminal complaint as Z.S., and claimed she had no son and that his birth certificate was fraudulent while knowing that he died in December and was inside a garbage can in her garage.

According to the complaint, she failed to report the boy’s death and moved his body from the home to the garbage bin in the garage.

Staples was arrested Wednesday night and taken to the Rock Island County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The cause of the boy’s death has not been released, and Staples has not been charged in his death.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

