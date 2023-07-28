Excessive heat continues; Severe weather later Friday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Rain and thunderstorms are moving through our Illinois counties early this morning and should track out of the area between 7 and 8 a.m. Afterwards, there may be some lingering clouds, but those will quickly clear leaving us with a mainly sunny day. Temperatures will rise quickly into the 90s, to near 100° later this afternoon. Couple that with dew points, very tropical, in the 70s, it will feel more like 105° to potentially 115°. Stay safe and hydrated outside.

In addition to excessive heat there is a severe weather threat later this afternoon and evening. Right now it looks like any storm development will likely come after 5 p.m. with storms firing to our north and then moving in during the evening hours, before tracking out after midnight. There is a Level 2 to Level 3 out of 5 risk of severe weather with damaging wind gusts 60-80 mph possible, along with hail as a secondary threat. Storms will produce heavy rainfall as well.

While there could be a couple lingering showers and storms early Saturday morning, most locations will stay dry, including for the Bix 7 run.

The heat breaks down this weekend with highs in the upper 80s. However, 90s return next week with several chances of rain, mainly in the overnight hours Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY: AM storms then becoming mostly sunny. Storms by late PM/evening. High: 99°. Heat Index: 105°-115°. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Thunderstorms, some possibly severe. Low: 72°. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Few AM rain/storms, especially south. High: 88°.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.