Forest Grove Drive reopens

Forest Grove Drive now open
Forest Grove Drive now open(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Forest Grove Drive has reopened to local traffic.

Crews have completed the first stage of concrete paving and utility work on Forest Grove Drive, east of Middle Road, according to a media release from the city. They are also working on the recreational trail and installing decorative pavers.

The city says they thank the public for their patience as the city continues to work on its biggest public works project ever. This is the second year and city officials are aiming for the project to be wrapped up by the end of 2023.

For updates, go to www.bettendorf.org/ForestGroveProject

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nerdspeak Brewery announces "likely closing."
Bettendorf brewery announces ‘likely closing’
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after Burlington girl found
First Alert Day until 9 p.m. for Excessive Heat
FIRST ALERT DAY: Excessive Heat; Severe Storm Potential through Friday night
Shortly before 4am on Saturday July 22nd, a car struck a home which resulted in a fire that...
2 killed in car that struck Viola home

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Severe weather likely tonight; Excessive heat comes to an end
Authorities said a woman died and six other people were hospitalized.
Woman dies, 6 people hospitalized after boat hits Chicago breakwall and capsizes in Lake Michigan
An Iowa state senator was participating, not interfering, in a statewide bike ride when he was...
Iowa state senator was participating in RAGBRAI when he was arrested, lawyer says
ImpactLife is offering blood donors a new opportunity to support students and teachers, while...
Blood donors offered new opportunity to support students and teachers at ImpactLife