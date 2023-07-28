Forest Grove Drive reopens

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Forest Grove Drive has reopened to local traffic.

Crews have completed the first stage of concrete paving and utility work on Forest Grove Drive, east of Middle Road, according to a media release from the city. They are also working on the recreational trail and installing decorative pavers.

The city says they thank the public for their patience as the city continues to work on its biggest public works project ever. This is the second year and city officials are aiming for the project to be wrapped up by the end of 2023.

For updates, go to www.bettendorf.org/ForestGroveProject

