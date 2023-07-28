Former Muscatine city attorney license suspended 30 days

A media release form the City of Muscatine states that former Muscatine City Attorney Matt...
A media release form the City of Muscatine states that former Muscatine City Attorney Matt Brick will have his license suspended for 30 days according to a ruling by the Supreme Court of Iowa for misconduct.(KCRG)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The former Muscatine City Attorney will have his license suspended for 30 days.

A media release from the City of Muscatine states that former Muscatine City Attorney Matt Brick will have his license suspended for 30 days according to a ruling by the Supreme Court of Iowa for misconduct.

Muscatine city officials say the suspension was recommended by the Iowa Supreme Court’s Attorney Disciplinary Board following the disciplinary investigation of a complaint from June 21, 2022.

City officials said they became aware of the misconduct during the course of litigation involving former City Administrator Gregg Mandsager who is suing the City of Muscatine, four former elected officials and one current elected official.

City officials say Brick’s misconduct was a surprise to them and as noted by the ruling, the actions were covert to assist Mandsager in his legal claims against the city and elected officials.

That litigation is ongoing, according to the release.

Additionally, the release stated that a Request for Qualifications for legal services was issued in July 2022 and a new city attorney selected in August 2022. Brent Hinders of Hopkins and Huebner, P.C., Des Moines, Iowa, started on Sept. 1, 2022, as the Muscatine City Attorney.

