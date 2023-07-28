Made Market QC: Summer edition

Made Market QC: Summer Edition
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Made QC is a handmade + vintage market in the Quad Cities presented by Crafted QC. The next event is happening Aug. 4-5 at The Bend XPO, East Moline.

The hours will be Friday, Aug. 4 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9-3 p.m.

Admission is $7 for adults and children 18 and under are free. Note: tickets are available in advance for only $5 at www.mademarketqc.com.

For more information or to purchase tickets for Made Market QC Summer Edition, visit the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/195345186615574.

