MEDIC EMS prepares for BIXBRAI weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Emergency officials are getting ready for thousands of people to roll into the Quad Cities on Saturday.

The Bix 7 and RAGBRAI are overlapping in Davenport this weekend. The last time the city saw the convergence of the events was back in 2018.

MEDIC EMS Fleet and Community Relations Manager Jeremy Pessman said the ambulance service is prepared.

“It’s a lot of help and a lot of cooperation, collaboration from a lot of people in the community,” Pessman said. “It’s kind of a planned mass casualty [event] so we bring in as many resources as we can, every ambulance, in our system.”

Prep includes researching previous years to anticipate their call load.

It’s Pessman’s 4th time coordinating services for the iconic Iowa events on the same day.

“If it’s 70 degrees ... it’s not too bad. We might average 10-12 calls for Bix runners or people on the course, either spectators or runners” Pessman said. “If it gets to 80, we might see 30-40.”

Emergency services can’t cover every inch of the courses, so it’s important for spectators to know the signs of heat-related illness.

“You’re looking for somebody that might be confused, lethargic, they might you know, they might collapse,” Pessman said.

They have a plan to keep areas outside of the routes covered too.

“We have 19 ambulances, every one of them will be will have people sitting in the seats, whether that’s in this area in the metro, or the surrounding areas where they’re covered,” Pessman said.

MEDIC EMS will get help from four other ambulance services stretching from Silvis to Dubuque.

