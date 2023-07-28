Police: 2 arrested in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting in Burlington that happened on Tuesday.

On Sunday, police said the 16-year-old Hamazah Tandia turned himself in. He was wanted for attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and willful injury.

Immanuel Lovell Johnson, 17, was arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury in connection to the shooting.

According to a media release from the Burlington Police Department, the shooting happened on Tuesday at approximately 6:14 p.m. when Burlington police were dispatched to the intersection of South 8th Street for a report of gunshots.

Officers say they were told that a male fired shots at a silver Ford Edge as it drove by the intersection. Numerous shell casings were found in the intersection but the targeted vehicle had left the scene.

Shortly after, officers said employees from the Dollar General Store at 1015 Division stated that Terrance Gordon had arrived there with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Officers say they discovered the injured male had arrived there in a silver Ford Edge. The vehicle had also been struck several times by bullets.

According to officers, the victim was taken to Southeast Iowa Medical Center with serious injuries.

During the investigation into the incident, officers stated that they were told Johnson and Tandia were involved in the shooting.

Detectives stated that they were able to watch video footage from a vehicle’s dash camera that showed Johnson hand a gun to Tandia, who then shot into the vehicle numerous times.

After a brief foot-chase, officers said they found Johnson and took him into custody where Johnson was found to be in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest.

Tandia was not arrested at the time and warrants were out for his arrest. He has since turned himself in.

Police ask if you have information call Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.

