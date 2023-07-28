Republicans gather in Iowa for this year’s Lincoln Dinner

Republicans will gather at the Iowa Events Center on Friday for the 2023 Lincoln Dinner.
Republicans will gather at the Iowa Events Center on Friday for the 2023 Lincoln Dinner.(MGN)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES (Gray) - The GOP’s biggest names are gathering Friday evening at the Iowa Events Center.

The 2023 Lincoln Dinner gets underway at 6 p.m. in the main ballroom; doors opened two hours earlier.

Speakers will be allotted 10 minutes to address the gathering. The list includes all Republican candidates except one: Chris Christie won’t be attending.

Former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are slated to attend; as are governors Ron DeSantis of Florida, Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, and Doug Burgum of North Dakota; as well as Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Texas Congressman Will Hurd, Nikki Haley, Larry Elder, and others.

The program is expected to conclude at 9 p.m., with several candidates and organizations hosting receptions in suites after the event.

This is a developing story. More updates to come from the Iowa Capitol Bureau.

6 News WOWT Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nerdspeak Brewery announces "likely closing."
Bettendorf brewery announces ‘likely closing’
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after Burlington girl found
First Alert Day until 9 p.m. for Excessive Heat
FIRST ALERT DAY: Excessive Heat; Severe Storm Potential through Friday night
Shortly before 4am on Saturday July 22nd, a car struck a home which resulted in a fire that...
2 killed in car that struck Viola home

Latest News

Senate clears military authorization hurdle, sets up showdown with House
Senate clears military authorization hurdle, sets up showdown with House
Senate clears military authorization hurdle, sets up showdown with House
The Federal Reserve has boosted interest rates for the 11th time in 17 months. (CNN, POOL)
Fed Reserve remains concerned about inflation
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was grilled by the House GOP Wednesday over the...
Mayorkas faces border hearing on Capitol Hill