Roger Craig and Ken Anderson among 12 semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame senior candidates

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport native Roger Craig and former Augustana Hall of Fame quarterback Ken Anderson are among the 12 semifinalists for the senior candidates in the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2024 class. In 1985, Craig became the first player in NFL history to have 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. He was a three time Super Bowl Champion with the 49ers and the NFL’s offensive player of the year in 1988. Anderson was a four time Pro Bowl selection and the NFL’s MVP in 1981.

