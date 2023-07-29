The 49th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 kicks off Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thousands of runners hit the pavement Saturday morning for the 49th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

This year’s men’s winner was Biya Simbassa, of Flagstaff, Arizona. The women’s winner was Kellyn Taylor, also of Flagstaff.

Beat the Elite Runners runners Kelli Grubbs and Nathan Windt both crossed the finish line and received $2,500 from the rebranded event’s sponsor, Russell Group. The Russell Group joined the Quad-City Times Bix7 in 2022 as a new platinum sponsor.

The seven-mile course started at the base of Brady Street Hill and was lined with live bands and cheering crowds.

Also Saturday, the Prairie Farms Quick Bix, a two-mile fun run or walk up the famous Brady Street hill. It started at the same time as the seven-mile Bix 7. Runners decide on race morning which route they want to take.

Brady Street Sprints kicked off the weekend Thursday night. Find the winners of each race here.

