The 49th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Watch the 49th running of the Quad Cities Times Bix7 full coverage of the race with KWQC TV6.

Beat the Elite Runners runners for the 2023 race are Kelli Grubbs and Nathan Windt. If they beat the first elite runner to the finish line, they will each receive $2,500 from this rebranded event’s sponsor, Russell Group. The Russell Group joined the Quad-City Times Bix7 in 2022 as a new platinum sponsor.

This historic out-and-back race through downtown Davenport is for runners and walkers alike. The seven-mile course started at the base of Brady Street Hill and was lined with live bands and cheering crowds.

Saturday, the Prairie Farms Quick Bix, a two-mile fun run or walk up the famous Brady Street hill. It started at the same time as the seven-mile Bix 7. Runners decide on race morning which route they wanted to take.

Brady Street Sprints kicked off the weekend Thursday night. Find the winners of each race here.

Everything you need to know about the Bix 7

