Bix runners pick up packets at The River Center

Runners pickup packets for Bix.
By Brianna Ballog
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bix race starts tomorrow and those participating picked up their packets at The River Center.

At packet pickup, vendors sold running gear and members of the QCA running community were also present. A massage station was also available for the runners.

TV6 spoke with Bix Director of Runner Experience Kyle Eckberg about what runners should expect for the race tomorrow.

“Get here early, get here with plenty of fluids, and again pace yourself,” Eckberg said. “It’s hot for everybody so that means we are all dealing with it together.”

Additionally, there will be no bags or backpacks allowed in the race lineup.

Additionally, there will be no bags or backpacks allowed in the race lineup.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after Burlington girl found
Nerdspeak Brewery announces "likely closing."
Bettendorf brewery announces ‘likely closing’
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
First Alert Day until 9 p.m. for Excessive Heat
FIRST ALERT DAY: Excessive Heat; Severe Storm Potential through Friday night
Shortly before 4am on Saturday July 22nd, a car struck a home which resulted in a fire that...
2 killed in car that struck Viola home

Latest News

TV6's Brianna Ballog at packet pickup.
Bix Packet Pickup
A local nurse changed her career and decided to pursue a passion near and dear to her heart.
Local nurse gains inspiration from her grandparents to help the elderly at a retirement home
A local nurse changed her career and decided to pursue a passion near and dear to her heart.
Local nurse gains inspiration from her grandparents to help the elderly at a retirement home.
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Severe weather likely tonight; Excessive heat comes to an end