Bix runners pick up packets at The River Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bix race starts tomorrow and those participating picked up their packets at The River Center.

At packet pickup, vendors sold running gear and members of the QCA running community were also present. A massage station was also available for the runners.

TV6 spoke with Bix Director of Runner Experience Kyle Eckberg about what runners should expect for the race tomorrow.

“Get here early, get here with plenty of fluids, and again pace yourself,” Eckberg said. “It’s hot for everybody so that means we are all dealing with it together.”

Additionally, there will be no bags or backpacks allowed in the race lineup.

