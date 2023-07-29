Davenport man charged in shooting that injured two at McDonald’s

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting that left two people injured earlier this month.

Xavior M. Chandler, 20, was arrested Thursday in Rock Island on the following charges:

Four counts of attempted murder

Intimidation with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of wilful injury causing bodily injury

Four counts of assault while participating in a felon

Going armed with intent

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Carrying weapons

He was booked into the Scott County Jail Friday and is expected to make an initial appearance via video arraignment.

Davenport officers responded around 9:06 p.m. July 22 to McDonald’s, 7522 Northwest Blvd., and found a scene inside the restaurant.

According to police, officers learned that a verbal disagreement escalated to shots being fired at a group of four individuals near the counter.

Two people, a 31-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, were injured. Both were treated at a local hospital, police said.

