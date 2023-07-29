Davenport man charged in shooting that injured two at McDonald’s

Xavior M. Chandler, 20, of Davenport, was arrested Thursday on multiple charges, including four...
Xavior M. Chandler, 20, of Davenport, was arrested Thursday on multiple charges, including four counts of attempted murder.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting that left two people injured earlier this month.

Xavior M. Chandler, 20, was arrested Thursday in Rock Island on the following charges:

  • Four counts of attempted murder
  • Intimidation with a dangerous weapon
  • Two counts of wilful injury causing bodily injury
  • Four counts of assault while participating in a felon
  • Going armed with intent
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Carrying weapons

He was booked into the Scott County Jail Friday and is expected to make an initial appearance via video arraignment.

Davenport officers responded around 9:06 p.m. July 22 to McDonald’s, 7522 Northwest Blvd., and found a scene inside the restaurant.

According to police, officers learned that a verbal disagreement escalated to shots being fired at a group of four individuals near the counter.

Two people, a 31-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, were injured. Both were treated at a local hospital, police said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

