DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Back in August 1953, Davenport Speedway hosted the first NASCAR-sanctioned event in the state of Iowa. As the track approaches the 70-year anniversary of that race, the facility has changed, but the passion for racing in the Quad Cities remains.

To learn more about upcoming races at Davenport Speedway, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.