Excessive heat comes to an end

A bit less humidity as well
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- It was a wild end to our Friday with severe weather marching through the region. Now our attention turns to the start of the BIX and the end of RAGBRAI, and it will be a warm period any way you look at it—although not quite as humid and oppressive as the past several days. Look for mostly sunny skies this morning, continuing into the afternoon. Highs should reach the mid to upper 80′s. We’ll put that forecast on repeat for Sunday, followed by more warm sunshine for the start of the week. Highs should remain in the 80′s before returning to the lower 90′s Tuesday through Thursday. Rain chances could be possible off and on through the coming work week.

TODAY:  Mostly sunny, warm and not quite as muggy. High: 88°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and milder.  Low: 65°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:  Warm sunshine and a few clouds. High: 87°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

