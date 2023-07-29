Fatal shooting of man by officers in Stark County deemed justified by prosecutor

STARK Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The fatal shooting of a man by officers in February has been deemed justified by Stark County State’s Attorney Caroline Borden Campion.

Around 6:30 a.m. Feb. 18, Henry County Special Operations Squad was serving a search and arrest warrant at a home in the 500 block of North Olive Street in Toulon.

Officers found Rodney Williams, who tried to hit them with a machete, according to Illinois State Police. Officers fired their guns, hitting him.

William was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced dead, according to police.

Borden Campion said in a media release Friday that the shooting of Rodney Williams was justified to prevent death or great bodily harm to a deputy and other officers enforcing an arrest warrant.

“Overall, the officers’ actions were legally justified, reasonable and necessary to protect the health and safety of the officers, the community of Toulon and citizens of Stark County,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.