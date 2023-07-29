Fatal shooting of man by officers in Stark County deemed justified by prosecutor

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The fatal shooting of a man by officers in February has been deemed justified by Stark County State’s Attorney Caroline Borden Campion.

Around 6:30 a.m. Feb. 18, Henry County Special Operations Squad was serving a search and arrest warrant at a home in the 500 block of North Olive Street in Toulon.

Officers found Rodney Williams, who tried to hit them with a machete, according to Illinois State Police. Officers fired their guns, hitting him.

William was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced dead, according to police.

Borden Campion said in a media release Friday that the shooting of Rodney Williams was justified to prevent death or great bodily harm to a deputy and other officers enforcing an arrest warrant.

“Overall, the officers’ actions were legally justified, reasonable and necessary to protect the health and safety of the officers, the community of Toulon and citizens of Stark County,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after Burlington girl found
Nerdspeak Brewery announces "likely closing."
Bettendorf brewery announces ‘likely closing’
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Concealed death case: Coroner identifies 10-year-old Rock Island boy

Latest News

The 49th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7
Burlington police say a missing 14-year-old girl was found alive in Burlington Friday.
Amber Alert canceled after Burlington girl found
The shooting of a man by officers in February has been deemed justified by the Stark County...
Stark County state's attorney: Shooting of man by officers deemed justified
The former Muscatine City Attorney will have his license suspended for 30 days.
Former Muscatine city attorney license suspended 30 days