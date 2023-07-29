Mom preps to push son in stroller along Bix course

Mom plans to push son along Bix course
Mom plans to push son along Bix course
By Evan Denton
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Colleen Marshall-McCrary and her 11-year-old son, David McCrary, have a special bond, especially when it comes to running.

“I really enjoy pushing him and seeing him light up and kind of get us away from all our stressors,” Marshall-McCrary said. “He’s autistic but he tends to wander, and so endurance events are very difficult for him to focus.”

Over three years ago, Marshall-McCrary received an idea from Ainsley’s Angels, a nonprofit that helps individuals with disabilities participate in endurance events. The idea: push David while she runs.

“I get tired, but he helps motivate me every day,” Marshall-McCrary said. “Every day I wake up with a new feeling, and he has motivated me so much being able to go and participate and get out of our box.”

She estimates she has pushed her son at over 12 races in the last year, including three half-marathons within 90 days in three different states.

“I believe in helping to show him the world versus just being in a little bubble,” Marshall-McCrary said. “These races have actually helped pull him outside of his comfort zone and be able to be more patient, be able to handle chaos a little bit more and different situations.”

She said there are some challenges, though.

“It’s very difficult to push about 132 pounds total between the cart and him, but we are up to the task,” Marshall-McCrary said.

The duo is committed, as they made the over 12-hour drive from Louisiana for Bix weekend. It’s a special moment for Marshall-McCrary, a Davenport Central graduate.

“To share this experience with David, it’s a lot of joy,” Marshall-McCrary said. “Brady Street is going to be difficult for us, but we know that’s the same hill we gotta come back down.”

Each time Colleen and David race together, they hope to set an example for others.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of ability [you have.] You can still be able to participate,” Marshall-McCrary said.

