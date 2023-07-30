3 people, cat unharmed following Muscatine house fire

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Three people and a cat were unharmed following a late-night house fire Friday night, according to the Muscatine Fire Department.

The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call at 10:32 p.m. about a home in the 2000 block of Lucas Street that had smoke in the basement.

Muscatine and Fruitland fire departments on scene found an active fire in the basement. The fire spread to the attic from the basement due to the construction of the home, firefighters said.

The fire in the basement was knocked down but it took several hours for the fire to be brought under control in the attic and second story, firefighters said.

The fire was under control around 12:20 a.m.; firefighters focused on hot spots and salvage operations of belongings until around 2:15 a.m.

Three people and a cat were able to escape and are doing well, firefighters said.

No other information was released.

