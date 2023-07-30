Pleasant weather for your Sunday

Near normal temperatures through much of the work week
Comfortable temperatures and dew points expected for much of the region today. Enjoy the sunshine and highs in the 80's.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for warm sunshine and pleasant conditions as we head through the remainder of our weekend. Highs should remain near normal, reaching the lower to middle 80′s this afternoon. We may see isolated morning storms possible south, then mostly sunny and warm weather through the rest of the day. Turning our attention to the next several days, models are still not quite in agreement, but indications are that we could see more active weather during the week, with off and on showers and storms possible through Thursday. Stay tuned for updates.

TODAY: Warm sunshine and a few clouds. High: 85°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and a bit cooler. Low: 62°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Isolated morning storms possible south, then mostly sunny and warm. High: 86°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

