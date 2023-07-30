WATCH: Breaking down Friday’s destructive storm

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The buzzing of chainsaws could be heard this weekend across the TV6 viewing area. Damage was widespread throughout the region as destructive winds swept through Friday evening.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service Quad Cities confirmed 2 tornadoes moved through the area. An EF-1 twister moved through portions of Jackson County, Iowa near the Andrew area. Damage was noted to some area farmsteads. Several trees and power poles were also damaged.

As the storm continued to track to the east, another tornado touched down near Clinton, IA. This was an EF-0 tornado with winds estimated around 80 MPH.

WATCH: Here’s a breakdown of the Friday evening storm.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.