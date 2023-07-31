Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet “Sophia”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Vicky Sanders of the Animal Aid Humane Society of Moline showcases Sophia who was a stray, “neighborhood” cat that was rescued after it was obvious she wasn’t being fed. She loves to be active and is friendly with other dogs and cats.

Sanders also addresses pet care amid extreme heat conditions. It is imperative that pets be brought indoors in hot, humid weather which is dangerous for all.

Animal Aid Humane Society / 4th Avenue & 50th St. / Moline, IL / (309) 797-6550 / Facebook link

About the shelter: A No Kill animal shelter operated only by volunteers. View the available pets: https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/il/moline/animal-aid-humane-society-il217/

