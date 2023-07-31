Contractors to perform maintenance on Bettendorf tower, impacting TV signal Tuesday and Wednesday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Contractors are scheduled to perform maintenance on the tall signal tower in Bettendorf on Tuesday and Wednesday, potentially impacting TV signal during the process.

According to contractors, stations impacted by maintenance work include KWQC, WHBF, WLLR, WVIK, and WDLM.

Contractors say they expect periods when signals will be completely shut down and periods when some stations will be operating at reduced power. However, KWQC plans to operate at reduced power when working conditions allow it.

The presence of workers on the tower requires the shutdown of high power RF transmissions from the tower to provide Radio Frequency Radiation safety for workers, contractors said.

