Davenport Police Department offers Mississippi Valley Fair safety tips

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi Valley Fair kicks off Monday with a pre-fair show and goes through Sunday. Just in time for the fair, the Davenport Police Department is sharing some tips to keep fair-goers safe.

Those tips include the following:

Make sure to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated

Use the buddy system and never go off alone from your group

Protect your feet by wearing closed toe shoes, not flip-flops or sandals

Keep a watchful eye on children. It’s easy to get separated in large crowds

Write a guardian’s phone number in pen on your children’s arms just in case they get lost

Take a photo of your children before visiting so you know their clothing, hairstyle and have an up to date photo should you get separated

Have a designated meeting area should you get separated from your group

Check the weather. Sunscreen and brightly colored clothes are the best ways to fight against the heat and the sun

Always ask before petting or approaching animals

If a ride stops temporarily due to mechanical failure or other reasons, stay seated and wait for an operator to give you further instructions

Have fun and #StaySafeDavenport, DPD concluded.

