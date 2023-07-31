Davenport Police Department offers Mississippi Valley Fair safety tips

The Mississippi Valley Fair kicks off Monday with a pre-fair show and goes through Sunday.
By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi Valley Fair kicks off Monday with a pre-fair show and goes through Sunday. Just in time for the fair, the Davenport Police Department is sharing some tips to keep fair-goers safe.

Those tips include the following:

  • Make sure to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated
  • Use the buddy system and never go off alone from your group
  • Protect your feet by wearing closed toe shoes, not flip-flops or sandals
  • Keep a watchful eye on children. It’s easy to get separated in large crowds
  • Write a guardian’s phone number in pen on your children’s arms just in case they get lost
  • Take a photo of your children before visiting so you know their clothing, hairstyle and have an up to date photo should you get separated
  • Have a designated meeting area should you get separated from your group
  • Check the weather. Sunscreen and brightly colored clothes are the best ways to fight against the heat and the sun
  • Always ask before petting or approaching animals
  • If a ride stops temporarily due to mechanical failure or other reasons, stay seated and wait for an operator to give you further instructions

Have fun and #StaySafeDavenport, DPD concluded.

