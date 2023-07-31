Davenport Police Department offers Mississippi Valley Fair safety tips
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi Valley Fair kicks off Monday with a pre-fair show and goes through Sunday. Just in time for the fair, the Davenport Police Department is sharing some tips to keep fair-goers safe.
Those tips include the following:
- Make sure to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated
- Use the buddy system and never go off alone from your group
- Protect your feet by wearing closed toe shoes, not flip-flops or sandals
- Keep a watchful eye on children. It’s easy to get separated in large crowds
- Write a guardian’s phone number in pen on your children’s arms just in case they get lost
- Take a photo of your children before visiting so you know their clothing, hairstyle and have an up to date photo should you get separated
- Have a designated meeting area should you get separated from your group
- Check the weather. Sunscreen and brightly colored clothes are the best ways to fight against the heat and the sun
- Always ask before petting or approaching animals
- If a ride stops temporarily due to mechanical failure or other reasons, stay seated and wait for an operator to give you further instructions
Have fun and #StaySafeDavenport, DPD concluded.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.