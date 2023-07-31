Enchanting Ireland tour highlights from Theresa Bryant

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -According to Theresa Bryant, the Enchanting Ireland tour with Holiday Vacations was a trip of a lifetime!

Bryant hosted the Ireland tour with KWQC-TV6 viewers from July 12-21, 2023.

Highlights of the trip included a chance to experience the storied culture, ancient history, natural beauty, and warm hospitality of Ireland.

The guided tour visited Dublin including the ancient monastery site at Clonmacnoise. In Connemara, tourists walked the gorgeous, green riverside gardens of Kylemore Abbey and visited the Connemara Celtic Crystal Factory. There were also stops to take in the beauty of the famous Cliffs of Moher, the location of a delightful medieval banquet.

There was also plentiful traditional music and dance as well as some relaxation during a ride around the Ring of Kerry. The famous Blarney Castle, the stunning Rock of Cashel, and Kilkenny Castle on the River Nord were other highlights of the tour.

To get additional information on this tour or any other Holiday tour, visit www.holidayvacations.com.

If you are interested in learning about upcoming tours hosted by KWQC-TV6, visit https://www.holidayvacations.com/find-a-trip-media/?keyword=kwqc&zipcode= or call Holiday Vacations at 888-557-1020.

