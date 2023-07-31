Former Vice President, Mike Pence and other elected officials, attend annual Clinton County Republican Hog Roast and Corn Boil

Former Vice President Mike Pence, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and several other elected public officials gathered earlier this evening for the annual Clinton Cou
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa {KWQC} -- Former Vice President Mike Pence, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and several other elected public officials gathered Sunday for the annual Clinton County Republican Hog Roast and Corn Boil.

The former Vice President and his wife, Karen, were in town as part of Pence’s Presidential Campaign. Pence spoke to the crowd about his time as Governor in Indiana and as the Vice President to Donald Trump. He spoke highly about the state of Iowa and its’ current leaders, expressing his support for the role it plays in the upcoming election.

“Iowa should always be first in the nation, because the Heartland should shape American leadership in this country,” said Pence. “We’re going to be around; you’re going see a lot more of us. I truly do believe that if we provide leadership that reflects the best of this country that reflects experience and an unwavering commitment to the conservative region, the American people are going to rally for a cause. I believe that with all my heart.”

Vice President Pence and Governor Reynolds were able to shake hands with supporters and take some pictures. Those in attendance say that it was nice to see their elected officials in person taking the time to meet them.

“This is an important election for these officers that are serving our country,” said Clinton County Attorney, Mike Wolf. “I’m really proud of the service that they’ve done for our state and our country. Especially, appreciate that somebody’s got the support of our constitution, and being a lawyer, I really think that support of our constitutional rights is important.”

“Very impressive,” said Camanche, Iowa resident, Mike Walters. “Mike Pence, who wants to come to Clinton County and speak to us and the Governor, is also very unique. You don’t get to see that very often.”

Pence will continue his campaign in New Hampshire tomorrow. The Iowa Caucus will be held on January 15th.

