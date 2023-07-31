Invasive Species Workshop to be held Aug. 10

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC)--The Bi-State Conservation Action Network is hosting a Bi-CAN Invasive Species Workshop at the historic Kreiter Farm, 12010 70th Avenue, Blue Grass, on Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rob Liva, Wild Ones AC and Hibiscus Ecological Services, is one of the hosts of the event and he encourages viewers that the workshop is designed for the general public to learn how to control invasive plant species and strive for more beautification of land with native plants.

Expert field practitioners from surrounding counties in Illinois and Iowa will demonstrate how to manage personal properties to help residents and the environment. Plant Identification for ecological land restoration including species-specific strategies for controlling harmful plants such as poison ivy, poison hemlock, and wild parsnip are covered.

Registration is $10 per person and includes a catered lunch. Interested viewers can register online at //Facebook.com/bicanqc

Attendees are encouraged to bring their questions and site-specific curiosities. Please dress for the outdoors as this event will not have indoor spaces.

For complete information about the Bi-CAN Invasive Species Workshop (including registration), visit the Facebook event page here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.