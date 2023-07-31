Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival to be held at Rhythm City Casino

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival Committee and Rhythm City Casino Resort are proud to announce the 2023 Hot Air Balloon Festival.

According to event organizers, the event will be held at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12. The event area opens at 4 p.m. on Friday with all area bikers being invited to participate in ‘Bikes & Balloons’ night with a special parking area for motorcycles to park and spectators to look at while waiting for the balloon to launch around 6 p.m.

Saturday, gates open at 2 p.m. with a special ‘Hot Rods and Hot Air Balloons’ car show, according to event organizers. Area car enthusiasts will have their collector and custom vehicles on display for spectators to view and enjoy while waiting for the Saturday evening balloon launch around 6 p.m.

The balloon festival is held to help raise funds for non-profit organizations in the QCA community, event organizers said. This year, the event will be raising funds for the Quad City Friends Community Social Club and the Quad City Veterans Outreach Group.

This event is family friendly and admission is free, but donations are appreciated to help benefit this year’s selected organizations, event organizers added.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for a fun filled evening of balloon viewing, event organizers said. Viewers can expect to see a sky full of colors take off from the Rhythm City Casino launch field around 6 p.m. each evening. After the balloons have flown from the event field, they will make their way back for an evening of fun. The pilots and crews will return to re-inflate their balloons at dusk for an always exciting and popular night glow both nights.

Those looking for what a ride in a hot air balloon is like can pay $20 per rider, according to the media release from event organizers. There will also be a kids bounce house fun area set up alongside the balloon launch field for kids to enjoy and play. Additionally, QCA food vendors will be on site.

Event organizers say all activities are weather dependent.

For additional details on the balloon festival and to keep up on flight conditions visit, rhythmcitycasino.com or quadcitiesballoonfestival.com.

