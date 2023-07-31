Quiet start to the week before off and on storm chances return

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Most of the area will start out the new work week with dry and pleasant conditions. The only area that may see some rain will be SW of the QC as a complex of showers near eastern Nebraska may be able to hold together and clip that part of our viewing area. Active weather will set up this week, but no day this week will be a wash out. In fact, while each may have chances for rain right now, we may have 20 hour stretches of dry conditions. Highs will run in the 80s most days this week with humidity creeping up by the end of the work week.

TODAY: Few showers southwest. High: 88º. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 65º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Few storms. High: 87º.

