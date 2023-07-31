Real Conversations: Experience being a black man in the Quad Cities

Real Conversations in the QC
Real Conversations in the QC(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In this episode of Real Conversations in the QC, we talk about the experience of a black man in the QC and the county.

From those who have been in the community for years to those who are becoming young men.

Welcome to Real Conversations in the QC, a program in partnership with The Lincoln Center in Davenport. Hosts and guests will cover a variety of topics, all centering around the experience of people of color in the QCA. Each month, TV6′s Redrick Terry, Evan Denton, Tim Stinson, Coethe Adams and Jasmine Butler will talk with people in the Quad Cities community about topics impacting our community.

Each month Real Conversations in the QC will air on KWQC TV6 and online.

