Salvation Army partners with Walmart, Necker’s Jewelers for ‘Stuff The Bus’ supplies drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities, all QCA Walmarts, and Necker’s Jewelry, 4007 East 53rd Street, Ste 100, Davenport, are collaborating for the “Stuff the Bus” campaign this weekend — Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6.

The community campaign provides back-to-school supplies to local youth, helping to ease the financial burden parents may experience as a new school year begins and ensuring students are ready and equipped.

Local Walmarts and Necker’s Jewelry will have Stuff the Bus collection bins placed inside for shoppers to drop off school supplies. These bins will have a list of suggested supplies posted nearby.

Supporters may also drop off donations at 100 Kirkwood Boulevard in Davenport or 2200 5th Avenue, Moline during business hours.

For more information on how the Salvation Army serves the Quad-Cities community, visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/quadcities/ or call 563-324-4808.

