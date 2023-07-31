Salvation Army partners with Walmart, Necker’s Jewelers for ‘Stuff The Bus’ supplies drive

Salvation Army partners with Walmart, Necker’s Jewelers for ‘Stuff The Bus’ supplies drive
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities, all QCA Walmarts, and Necker’s Jewelry, 4007 East 53rd Street, Ste 100, Davenport, are collaborating for the “Stuff the Bus” campaign this weekend — Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6.

The community campaign provides back-to-school supplies to local youth, helping to ease the financial burden parents may experience as a new school year begins and ensuring students are ready and equipped.

Local Walmarts and Necker’s Jewelry will have Stuff the Bus collection bins placed inside for shoppers to drop off school supplies. These bins will have a list of suggested supplies posted nearby.

Supporters may also drop off donations at 100 Kirkwood Boulevard in Davenport or 2200 5th Avenue, Moline during business hours.

For more information on how the Salvation Army serves the Quad-Cities community, visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/quadcities/ or call 563-324-4808.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Concealed death case: Coroner identifies 10-year-old Rock Island boy
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after Burlington girl found
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Nerdspeak Brewery announces "likely closing."
Bettendorf brewery announces ‘likely closing’

Latest News

The City of Galesburg promotes Lt. Kevin Legate to Galesburg Deputy Police Chief.
Galesburg Swears In New Deputy Police Chief
Waga Energy partnering with Waste Commission of Scott County.
WAGA Energy and Scott County Waste Commission
Sophia available at Animal Aid, Moline, IL
Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet “Sophia”
Back to school
Back-to-school: Area schools start, need to know information
The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival Committee and Rhythm City Casino Resort are proud to...
Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival to be held at Rhythm City Casino