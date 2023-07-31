Tenants died from asphyxiation in structural collapse

Records show that Brandon Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien died after the structural...
Records show that Brandon Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien died after the structural building collapse at 324 Main St. in Davenport.(CITY OF DAVENPORT)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The three men killed in the downtown Davenport structural collapse of their apartment building died from multiple blunt force injuries and asphyxiation.

Iowa Department of Health and Human Services said Brandon Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien died from lack of oxygen while in the rubble at 324 Main St. Davenport on May 28. The manner of deaths were listed as accidents. No times of death were provided.

The state said the type of asphyxiation was “mechanical.” According to the National Institute of Health, that term is used to describe crush injuries or the positioning of the body preventing breathing.

On June 5 the city said three bodies were recovered from the rubble: Colvin on June 3 at 11:59 a.m., Hitchcock on June 4 at 12:25 p.m., and Prien on June 5 at 2:30 a.m.

On May 30, Hitchcock’s mother Linda Feliksiak told a KWQC reporter that she didn’t believe he was still alive.

The same day, Colvin’s cousin, Preston McDowell, reacted to the city’s news conference about plans to dismantle the rest of the building. “Y’all want to tear down the building, and you know, you got five people still unaccountable for, help me many understand that,” McDowell said.

The city said they delayed announcing the recovery of the bodies to notify all the families.

Dismantling of the building was completed on June 21 with cleanup following.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Concealed death case: Coroner identifies 10-year-old Rock Island boy
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after Burlington girl found
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Nerdspeak Brewery announces "likely closing."
Bettendorf brewery announces ‘likely closing’

Latest News

Gas prices spike in Iowa, where the average cost per gallon was $3.61 Monday.
Gas prices spike 23 cents in Iowa as vacation season rolls on
MVF underway on Monday night.
MVF Underway, 6p
Contractors are scheduled to perform maintenance on the tall signal tower in Bettendorf on...
Contractors to perform maintenance on Bettendorf tower, impacting TV signal Tuesday and Wednesday
MVF week kicks off.
MVF Monday, Fair Preview, 5 p