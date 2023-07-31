U.S. 61 southbound to close in Scott, Clinton counties for road work

SCOTT & CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Roadwork for pavement replacements are in the works on U.S. 61 in Scott and Clinton counties.

Construction crews are fully closing the southbound U.S. 61 ramp to eastbound U.S. 30, exit 312, for up to one month beginning on July 31, weather permitting.

There will be a marked detour route by taking southbound U.S. 61 to the Long Grove interchange, exit 129, and then north on U.S. 61 to the eastbound U.S. 30 interchange, exit 312.

U.S. 61 at Scott County Road F-41 interchange at Long Grove, exit 129.

Crews working on concrete reconstruction work at the U.S. 61 and Scott County Road F-41 interchange, exit 129 will open the U.S. 61 southbound exit ramp and the northbound entrance ramp on July 31, weather permitting.

Crews will then close the U.S. 61 northbound exit ramp and the southbound entrance ramp at Scott County Road F-41. These ramps will remain closed until the end of September.

A detour will be in place around the work zone using old U.S. 61/Scott Park Road and the U.S. 61/Scott County Road F-45 interchange at Eldridge exit 127.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says to “help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.”

For information about this project, contact Adrian Simonson, Iowa DOT Davenport construction office, at 563-391-2750 or adrian.simonson@iowadot.us

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.