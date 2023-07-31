Waga Energy partnering with Waste Commission of Scott County

By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Waga Energy recently announced they signed an agreement with the Waste Commission of Scott County to produce renewable natural gas (RNG) at the Scott County Area landfill.

According to a media release, Waga Energy will fund construction of an RNG facility using its patented technology to upgrade landfill gas into pipeline-quality RNG. The plant will operate for 20 years initially.

Waga says during this time the company plans on supporting the Waste Commissions ongoing efforts to optimize methane capture and maximize renewable energy production.

The facility will produce energy with an environmental benefit that avoids emissions equivalent to 1.4 million gallons of gasoline per year based on the United States EPA calculation methodology.

RNG is a local renewable energy source that can substitute fossil-based fuels in transportation, industry, and heating. The project will generate additional revenue to the Waste Commission while contributing to the energy transition and fight against climate change.

“The Commission, Linwood Mining and Minerals and Waga Energy have worked together to form an excellent public-private partnership. This collaboration has generated a forward-thinking project that benefits all partners and the environment,” says Kathy Morris, Executive Director of Waste Commission of Scott County. “We are thrilled that the methane gas generated at the Scott Area Landfill will be converted into RNG. The Commission is excited for the opportunity to provide direct environmental benefits to our local community”.

The company says WAGABOX® technology revolutionizes landfill gas upgrading through cryogenics. It maximizes the renewable energy production of landfills by offering pipeline quality RNG, regardless of the landfill gas variations in flow rate and composition.

