Weekend of clean-up in Jackson Co. after storm Friday night

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The weekend was spent cleaning up in Jackson County after severe storms brought damaging winds through the region Friday night.

The National Weather Service rated the storm an EF1 tornado after they surveyed the damage in and around Andrew, Iowa Saturday. They said wind speeds were up to 90 miles per hour, damage and even flipped an RV and trailers just outside of town.

Don Regan, a Firefighter for Andrew, was celebrating his birthday with family when the tornado hit the area.

“I was about a mile and a half south of town and I got a call from my neighbor, which happened to be the fire chief,” Regan said. “And he says he thinks that my house got hit by a tree and yeah, we could tell it was blowing really good and we had looked down a little bit and I thought I could see a wall cloud and when the lightning was striking, you know, otherwise it’s really hard to visualize him storms in the evening.”

Regan’s 150-year-old home survived the storm with minimal damage, but he did lose three big trees in his yard, which nearly missed the house on their way down. He says he will greatly miss the shade they provided.

Andrew Mayor Mike Roeder, who also works for the fire department, was helping members of the community Sunday.

“Standing inside the building just the entryway of the building and you could hear like thumping noise and you can hear the vibration of 10 on the outside of this building,” Roseder said. “So we decided to move inside the building.”

Both Roeder and Regan told stories about how neighbors and friends instantly went to work the same night to begin clearing debris. By Sunday most of the debris was already cleaned up.

“It’s really good to live in a small community because everybody pulls in and you got people that can’t physically help, so they’re willing to cook food, bring your drinks, whatever you want. I mean, it’s it turns from a disaster kind of into a get-together,” Roeder said.

Though no injures were reported, despite the high winds and damage.

