World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - World Day Against Trafficking brings awareness of the crime across the world and utilizes the efforts of both the public and private sectors to prevent human trafficking at all costs.

According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s office, human trafficking is taking place across the world, and it’s happening here in Iowa. It is a crime that can occur behind closed doors, in plain sight, at a workplace, and in any area of the country. With the hopes of preventing human trafficking, Secretary Paul Pate, launched the Iowa businesses against trafficking initiative in 2022.

“I want to challenge Iowans to learn something and do something so we can combat human trafficking,” said Pate. “They’ve demonstrated in the past that when there’s a task to be taken on, Iowans are up for it and we’re asking to do that as we look at World Day Combat Trafficking this Sunday, the 30th.”

Pate claims that because of the launch of the Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking, there have been significantly more survivors coming forward. They have seen a 61% increase in tips to the hotline to the department of public safety.

As survivors continue to come forward, there are local resources willing to help. In Davenport, Family Resources, offers comprehensive services and are there to assist.

“We offer them counseling, support, legal advocacy,” said CEO of Family Resources, Nicole Cisne Durbin. “We can help them navigate the judicial system if they need certain things down, because maybe they were brought here under false pretenses of working, and they are now missing their documentation, things like that. At the end of the day, we basically meet the needs of the clients where they’re at.”

At Family Resource, there is a donation shopping center, to help those who are affected get back on their feet. Durbin says that they want to offer that helping hand.

“Our community is very generous and brings us lots of really needed items into our donation center,” she said. “And folks are welcome. If they’re receiving our services to come and shop and get whatever items they need. Totally free.”

According to the Polaris Project, a non-profit group that fights back against sex trafficking, it is not just women and girls that can be victims and survivors of sex trafficking. In one of their studies, they estimate that half of sex trafficking victims and survivors are male.

