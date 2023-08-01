Davenport business owner speaks about weekend burglary

A 17-year-old has been charged in connection to a Davenport burglary that happened on Sunday morning.
By Kyle Bales
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 17-year-old has been charged in connection to a Davenport burglary that happened on Sunday morning.

On Sunday morning, at Pipe Dreams, a vape shop near 53rd and Welcome Way intersection, police said they responded to a report of a burglary.

TV6 spoke with the owner of the shop, Austin Farris, who says this is the first time his shop has been burglarized in the two-and-a-half years he has been at this location.

“I woke up to a voicemail from the police stating that my shop had been broken into, " Farris said, “I rushed here and found my window completely busted open and a piece of cement on the ground.”

Farris told TV6 the police were able to catch the suspect and recover the stolen product before the end of the day.

“It’s a little frustrating,” Farris said, “Stuff does happen, but I want to prevent it from happening again the best I can.”

Davenport police provided TV6 with a few ways business owners can prevent burglaries from happening.

Police say business owners should get to know their neighboring businesses and look out for each other.

Additionally, they say businesses should use automatic motion lights to help draw attention to possible intruders and make sure alarm and video surveillance systems are working properly before closing for the day.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Concealed death case: Coroner identifies 10-year-old Rock Island boy
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after Burlington girl found
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Nerdspeak Brewery announces "likely closing."
Bettendorf brewery announces ‘likely closing’

Latest News

TV6 Investigates looks at the effects of staffing shortages at the Scott County Jail.
Assault on jail staff is up, sheriff says
The Scott County Jail is in a partial lockdown for the foreseeable future.
TV6 Investigates: Scott County Jail Lockdowns, 6p
The Mississippi Valley Fair kicks off Monday with a pre-fair show and goes through Sunday.
2023 Mississippi Valley Fair kicks off Monday with pre-fair show
Warm Tuesday with sun and a few showers later in the night
First Alert Forecast - Warm Tuesday with sun and a few showers later in the night