Davenport business owner speaks about weekend burglary

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 17-year-old has been charged in connection to a Davenport burglary that happened on Sunday morning.

On Sunday morning, at Pipe Dreams, a vape shop near 53rd and Welcome Way intersection, police said they responded to a report of a burglary.

TV6 spoke with the owner of the shop, Austin Farris, who says this is the first time his shop has been burglarized in the two-and-a-half years he has been at this location.

“I woke up to a voicemail from the police stating that my shop had been broken into, " Farris said, “I rushed here and found my window completely busted open and a piece of cement on the ground.”

Farris told TV6 the police were able to catch the suspect and recover the stolen product before the end of the day.

“It’s a little frustrating,” Farris said, “Stuff does happen, but I want to prevent it from happening again the best I can.”

Davenport police provided TV6 with a few ways business owners can prevent burglaries from happening.

Police say business owners should get to know their neighboring businesses and look out for each other.

Additionally, they say businesses should use automatic motion lights to help draw attention to possible intruders and make sure alarm and video surveillance systems are working properly before closing for the day.

