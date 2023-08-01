Assault on jail staff is up, sheriff says

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Jail is in a partial lockdown for the foreseeable future.

Assaults against corrections officers are on the rise – and there aren’t enough deputies to watch the 330 inmates.

Jailers are overwhelmed.

So to protect his staff, Sheriff Tim Lane said he had to act.

“We’ve noticed that the assaults on staff have gone up,” Lane said. “We’re not going to have our staff assaulted in this kind of jail, and not take into consideration what to do. And unfortunately, I have had to put the Scott County Jail into a partial lockdown right now in order to keep the assaults down on the correctional officers.”

A single jailer typically monitors 64 inmates at a time in the general population.

They crowd into a common space. Inmates mingle at cafeteria-style tables. They have access to a microwave and TV.

Many face charges for violent felonies – homicides, attempted murders and gun crimes.

Sometimes there are fights, the sheriff said. Sometimes deputies get attacked.

The partial lockdown aims to curb the assaults.

“When we go into what is now a partial lockdown, that means that only half of the inmates will come out at a time. They’re out for a certain period of time, and then it switches and the other half come out.

“And that means that the one-on-one rate, from inmate to inmate to inmate to staff, is a lot less and lowers the chance that you’re going to have an inmate assault or an assault on a correctional officer.”

Another part reason assaults are rising?

A COVID backlog in criminal cases has left some violent offenders in jail much longer than normal. Those inmates tend to act out the most, the sheriff said.

Lane said hiring more deputies will reduce the violence.

But that’s been hard to do, even with recent pay increases.

Corrections officers have to pass a polygraph and extensive background checks, and they have to be reliable and cool under pressure. That makes them good employees for other jobs, so some deputies don’t stay long.

Lane is planning to use a budget surplus to give deputies more incentives.

Meanwhile, the lockdown stays in place.

“We have seen, unfortunately, more violent inmates in our jail,” he said. “And when you see that you see assaults go up. And that’s a problem. We have to address it.”

Scott County has posted the job on their website.

