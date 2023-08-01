Crime numbers dropping in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rising crime. Massive case backlogs. Not enough prosecutors.

The pandemic wreaked havoc on Rock Island County’s judicial system.

But things are turning around. The crime rate is falling in Rock Island County – even as it rises in most other parts of Illinois.

In RICo, overall the county’s crime rate is down about 6%.

Assaults are down 3.5%

Narcotics crimes are down 34%

Sex crimes are down 40%

Robberies are down 37%.

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal says her office has closed 17 of 40 open homicide cases in the past two years.

“Our crime rate in Rock Island County has actually gone down. It has gone down by a little over 6%, which doesn’t sound like a lot,” she said. “If you look at some of our neighboring counties, they have all gone up.”

The numbers to which Villarreal is referring is from a database that was released by the Illinois State Police that is now keeping track of crime data across the entire state.

It comes as the state’s attorney’s office is working to clear a backlog from the pandemic, when trials were delayed. The office was prosecuting 32,000 cases a year. Now it’s closer to 29,000.

“We saw a massive spike in crime in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic, and we didn’t just see that here, we saw that all across the country,” Villarreal said. “There were numbers going up quite a bit. So to be able to say that this county has been able to decrease crime rates is huge.”

Reducing the backlog is partly thanks to more than $1 million in COVID-relief funding that allowed the office to upgrade and hire more attorneys. It was still using paper case files up until 2021.

“So that’s made it a lot easier to handle large volume of cases and to make sure that we’re all aware of what’s going on and all the different pending cases to help you know so prosecutors can fill in for one another while someone’s in trial or two people are in trial. We doubled up for our murder cases. We now always have two prosecutors in homicides, like a first chair and a second chair to help. So we really changed quite a bit of how we, you know, basically operate this office.”

Villarreal also credited law enforcement with helping drive down crime rates.

Ashley Harris is a neighborhood organizer with the non-profit Community Caring Conference. It started as a liaison between the police and Rock Island residents.

He said the numbers are a positive indicator, but he’s not ready to celebrate just yet.

“You know, it looks good on paper. When you look at statistics like that, but living in the community, we don’t look at numbers, we are only as good as our last day. And just today, one of my friends has been buried. So for a person that still looks at the glass half full, ask me where I am. You know, it’s one thing, it’s one thing to celebrate. But it’s another thing to live when you’re stumbling taking losses.”

The Community Caring Conference is helping host National Night Out tonight in Rock Island. It’s a community-building event that aims to build trust between authorities and residents. It goes until 8:30 p.m. at Longview Park. Other cities in their area hosting events include Moline, East Moline, Galesburg, Geneseo, Colona, Sterling, Kewanee. And in Iowa, Davenport, Eldridge, Muscatine and Riverdale.

