EF-0 tornado confirmed from Friday, crossing Mississippi River from Clinton to Fulton

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa and FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) - The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has one tornado in the TV6 viewing area from the July 28 severe weather outbreak.

The EF-0 tornado with peak estimated winds of 75 mph formed in Clinton, crossing the Mississippi River before dissipating in Fulton.

During the two minutes the tornado was on the ground, it traveled 1.44 miles with a width of 20 yards.

Several large trees were damaged along the path, and a boat dock was moved near the Candlelight Inn restaurant in Clinton. No injuries were reported.

Damage in Andrew, Iowa in Jackson County now appears to be straight-line wind damage instead of a tornado as previously reported. National Weather Service meteorologist surveyed the damage to determine the outcome.

There were several reports of 60 to 80 mph wind gusts form the severe weather that night.

This particular tornado is one of nearly a dozen in the TV6 viewing area that has crossed the Mississippi River, according to tornado track records going back to 1950. Click here to view the tornado tracks.

This debunks the myth you may have heard, “tornadoes never cross rivers.”

