Genesis Health Group welcomes Iowa Plastic Surgery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health Group has announced the addition of Iowa Plastic Surgery, effective Aug. 1.

The practice is being renamed Genesis Plastic Surgery and officials say they will continue to offer patients state-of-the-art plastic surgery procedures, a private operating room, and medical spa treatments.

Among the staff, Genesis is welcoming board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Van Raalte, who brings 35 years of plastic surgery experience, and his clinical and office staff. Over the next five months, Dr. Van Raalte will continue to see patients until he retires at the end of 2023.

Genesis says plastic surgery will be added to the more than 25 specialties the group offers.

“We are excited to bring Dr. Van Raalte and his staff to Genesis, along with two more plastic surgeons, over the next several months,” said Beau Dexter, Medical Group Regional Vice President for MercyOne and Genesis. “Over the years, Iowa Plastic Surgery has provided safe, quality, personalized care to patients, and this commitment will continue as part of Genesis Health System. We are confident that bringing plastic surgeons into the Genesis system of care will broaden services and coordination of care, fulfill a community need, and help keep this care local for more patients.”

Individuals interested in contacting Genesis Plastic Surgery can contact 563-421-9000.

