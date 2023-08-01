Illinois gas prices on the rise, some say they’re fueling up in Iowa

COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois gas prices are on the rise and with an increase in prices between the QCA’s bi-state territory, some residents say they’re avoiding purchasing gas in Illinois and instead, making the jump across the Mississippi River, into Iowa to fuel up.

According to AAA gas prices in Illinois have jumped up 20 cents from last week making the average now $4 a gallon which is the highest daily average since mid-April when the price of gas was $4.10 a gallon.

“I’m not real pleased with it. We camp a lot, so this is our main mode of transportation,” said David Pratt, Illinois patron. “So, filling this up quite often gets to be quite expensive.”

Another man filling up at the tank says that he’ll travel into Iowa for gas.

“It’ll go up and down, you know it just depends,” said Burney Pomlee Iowa patron. “If you can get five cents off or whatever, that will help the cost.”

In Iowa Quad Cities, the average price for regular gas is $3.54 and in Illinois Quad Cities, the average price for regular gas is $3.74, according to AAA.

