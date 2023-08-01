Illinois State Police launching new Civilian Crash Reporting System

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois State Police announced they are launching a Civilian Crash Reporting System (CCRS) that allows people to create a crash report online without having to wait roadside for someone to respond.

According to a media release from ISP, this system will increase public safety as individuals can report from a safe location. The CCRS also allows troopers to continue to serve the public more efficiently by freeing them to respond to the higher priority calls first.

“For simple crashes where only one car is involved and no one is injured, the ability to file a report online instead of along the road will make it safer for drivers and our Troopers and eliminate the need to wait for a Trooper to make the report,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

ISP says individuals can complete their own crash report online when the crash meets specific criteria. The crash must be a single vehicle, property damage-only crash where there were no injuries and it occurred on an Interstate or U.S./Illinois Route.

According to the media release, people can create a report by going to the ISP website and clicking on crash reports under quick links.

Once the report is successfully submitted, the individual will be given a unique “Receipt Number” and given the opportunity to print their completed crash report, and it costs $5 to do so, ISP said.

To view a tutorial on how to use the CCRS, visit https://youtu.be/2ZnhYoZhleU.

