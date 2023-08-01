Illinois State Police launching new Civilian Crash Reporting System

The Illinois State Police announced they are launching a Civilian Crash Reporting System (CCRS)...
The Illinois State Police announced they are launching a Civilian Crash Reporting System (CCRS) that allows people to create a crash report online without having to wait roadside for someone to respond.
By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois State Police announced they are launching a Civilian Crash Reporting System (CCRS) that allows people to create a crash report online without having to wait roadside for someone to respond.

According to a media release from ISP, this system will increase public safety as individuals can report from a safe location. The CCRS also allows troopers to continue to serve the public more efficiently by freeing them to respond to the higher priority calls first.

“For simple crashes where only one car is involved and no one is injured, the ability to file a report online instead of along the road will make it safer for drivers and our Troopers and eliminate the need to wait for a Trooper to make the report,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

ISP says individuals can complete their own crash report online when the crash meets specific criteria. The crash must be a single vehicle, property damage-only crash where there were no injuries and it occurred on an Interstate or U.S./Illinois Route.

According to the media release, people can create a report by going to the ISP website and clicking on crash reports under quick links.

Once the report is successfully submitted, the individual will be given a unique “Receipt Number” and given the opportunity to print their completed crash report, and it costs $5 to do so, ISP said.

To view a tutorial on how to use the CCRS, visit https://youtu.be/2ZnhYoZhleU.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Concealed death case: Coroner identifies 10-year-old Rock Island boy
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after Burlington girl found
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Police: Woman charged after suspicious death in Rock Island

Latest News

A condensed hour version of the broadcast of the 49th running of the Bix 7 is set to re-air...
Broadcast of the 49th running of the Bix 7 to re-air Friday
Tornado confirmed in Clinton
EF-0 tornado confirmed from Friday, crossing Mississippi River from Clinton to Fulton
Morrison Community Hospital added a clinic location in Erie, Illinois.
Morrison Community Hospital to open new clinic in Erie
RIMEF is awarding the Rock Island-Milan school district a PRIME grant for the 2023-24 school...
Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation awarding PRIME Grants to Rock Island School District